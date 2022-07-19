Mastercard forms alliance with quantum computing player D-Wave

Mastercard has formed a multi-year strategic alliance with quantum computing specialist D-Wave Systems, focusing on areas such as loyalty and rewards, cross-border settlement and fraud management.

The partners will collaborate on the research and development of quantum-hybrid applications. The work will tap D-Wave’s annealing quantum computers and quantum hybrid solvers through the Leap quantum cloud service to deliver real-time access to quantum applications powered by Mastercard’s network.



Ken Moore, chief innovation officer, Mastercard. says: "People expect hyper-personalized experiences. Quantum computing’s unique ability to analyze huge numbers of potential combinations can deliver optimal solutions that will improve efficiency and provide choice.



"Our work with D-Wave will explore the endless applications of quantum computing for practical, real-world financial services applications."