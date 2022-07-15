American Express upgrades Blue Cash Everyday Card

Banking giant American Express has added new features to their Blue Cash Everyday Card, offering users rewards when they stream and shop online.

The enhancements go beyond a new design, providing US users with 3% cashback for online shopping, at petrol stations, and supermarkets for up to $6000 in each category, and 1% cashback for all other purchases.

American Express is a veteran when it comes to card perks, and announced in 2021, that it had developed limited edition cards in a partnership with Delta Airlines, using recycled material from a Delta Boeing 747 aircraft.

Perhaps a move to target the cost of living crisis, customers who use Home Chef, a program for cooking at home, can gain up to $180 in credit and $15 monthly in statements credits for when they purchase online meal kits. American Express is also offering $7 of monthly statement credit for those who spend $13.99 on subscriptions for streaming platforms in the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

New card members will be offered $200 cash back if they spend $2000 on eligible purchases within 6 months of creating an account.

Anthony Cirri, executive vice president of global lending and co-brand at American Express, commented: “We’ve refreshed our popular Blue Cash Everyday Card and added new benefits that make it easier - and more rewarding - to do the things you do every day. Our Blue Cash Everyday Card now offers more ways to earn cash back across our Card Members’ top spending categories including online shopping, groceries, and gas.”