Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

American Express

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
American Express upgrades Blue Cash Everyday Card

American Express upgrades Blue Cash Everyday Card

Banking giant American Express has added new features to their Blue Cash Everyday Card, offering users rewards when they stream and shop online.

The enhancements go beyond a new design, providing US users with 3% cashback for online shopping, at petrol stations, and supermarkets for up to $6000 in each category, and 1% cashback for all other purchases.

American Express is a veteran when it comes to card perks, and announced in 2021, that it had developed limited edition cards in a partnership with Delta Airlines, using recycled material from a Delta Boeing 747 aircraft.

Perhaps a move to target the cost of living crisis, customers who use Home Chef, a program for cooking at home, can gain up to $180 in credit and $15 monthly in statements credits for when they purchase online meal kits. American Express is also offering $7 of monthly statement credit for those who spend $13.99 on subscriptions for streaming platforms in the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

New card members will be offered $200 cash back if they spend $2000 on eligible purchases within 6 months of creating an account.

Anthony Cirri, executive vice president of global lending and co-brand at American Express, commented: “We’ve refreshed our popular Blue Cash Everyday Card and added new benefits that make it easier - and more rewarding - to do the things you do every day. Our Blue Cash Everyday Card now offers more ways to earn cash back across our Card Members’ top spending categories including online shopping, groceries, and gas.”

Related Companies

American Express

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Related News
AmEx partners Nova Credit to help immigrants access credit
/retail

AmEx partners Nova Credit to help immigrants access credit

American Express opens business bank account
/payments

American Express opens business bank account

Trending

  1. Rogers outage shuts down Canadian banks&#39; ATMs, POS and internet banking

  2. Revolut loses another compliance exec as firm tangles with FCA

  3. British woman develops card for people living with dementia

  4. Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay comes to the high street

  5. Klarna valuation slumps to $6.7 billion on $800 million funding round

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility