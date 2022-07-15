ANZ rolls out dynamic CVVs

Australia and New Zealand Bank is rolling out dynamic CVVs for customer cards as one a suite of enhancement to its ANZ Plus digital banking platform.

The initial release from ANZ Plus, which was rolled out in March, included an everyday account with no monthly account fees, a multi-goal savings account, a new banking app, and money management tools.



The new dynamic CVV provides customers with an extra layer of fraud protection when shopping online and over the phone. The advanced security feature provides a digital alternative to the static three-digit number on the back of a payment card with a code that automatically updates every 12 hours within the app.



Other new functionality include automated bill payments with BPay, the ability to send payments to a PayID, such as a mobile number, email address or ABN, instant access to digital cards, and cardless cash withdrawals from ATMs.



Peter Dalton, managing director, design and delivery ANZx says: “We’re continually upgrading and improving the experience for our ANZ Plus customers, with our most requested features now delivered and many more on the way.



“Our enhanced retail banking platform, built on cutting-edge technology is allowing us to respond quickly to customer feedback and rapidly deliver new features to give people greater visibility and control of their finances, with much more due for delivery in the coming months.”