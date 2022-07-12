Goldman Sachs hires Google's Jared Cohen for new innovation unit

Goldman Sachs has hired senior Google executive Jared Cohen to co-lead a new applied innovation office.

Cohen will join Goldman Sachs as a partner and management committee member and serve as president of global affairs as well as co-lead the new unit.



He will run it with current co-chief information officer George Lee, who will give up that role in October. The CIO role will then be the sole responsibility of Marco Argenti - another Big Tech hire, who joined the bank from Amazon Web Services in 2019.



Says Goldman CEO David Solomon: "Working closely with leaders across Goldman Sachs, George and Jared will specifically identify and advance commercial opportunities for the firm that are at the intersection of a changing global marketplace, shifts in the geopolitical landscape and rapidly evolving technology."



Cohen joined Google in 2010, spending eight years as chief advisor to Eric Schmidt and more recently founding and leading the tech giants Jigsaw incubator.



