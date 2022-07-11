Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Brazil's Creditas buys banking licence

Brazil's Creditas buys banking licence

Brazilian secured lending platform Creditas is set to expand its offering, buying a banking licence and a mortgage marketplace.

The firm is acquiring the Brazilian banking license of Andorra's Banco Andbank, enabling it to accept deposits.

As part of the deal, Andbank becomes a minority shareholder in Creditas, topping up the Brazilian firm's $260 million Series F funding round by $50 million.

Creditas is also raising a convertible note for additional $150 million to pursue selective strategic opportunities and continue expanding its ecosystem. It has already bought Kzas, a mortgage marketplace that.

Sergio Furio, CEO, Creditas, says: "With the acquisition of its banking operation, we will be able to continue our fast growth with deposits as an additional source of funding."

