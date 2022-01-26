Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Creditas

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Financial inclusion

Keywords

Alternative finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Brazil&#39;s Creditas raises $260m

Brazil's Creditas raises $260m

Brazilian secured lending platform Creditas has hit a US$4.8 billion valuation off the back of a US$260 million Series F funding round.

Fidelity Management and Research Company, Actyus and Greentrail Capital joined the round, alongside existing shareholders QED Investors, VEF, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, SoftBank Latin America Fund, Kaszek Ventures, Lightock, Headline, Wellington Management and Advent International, via their affiliate Sunley House Capital.

Founded in 2012, Creditas is a digital-first secured lending platform, with a mission of reducing the Brazilian consumer debt burden by offering consumer loans at more affordable rates by using borrower collateral like homes, autos and payroll.

The firm says it will use the funding to help it expand operations to deliver a complete platform including fintech products, insurance and marketplace offerings to provide a "one-stop solution for those seeking a digital-first experience in everything related to their houses, cars, motorcycles, and salary-based benefits".

Sergio Furio, CEO, Creditas, adds: “We plan to continue growing by nurturing and expanding our ecosystem, such as providing financial solutions to our marketplace customers, launching new products, extending our geographic reach (including our recent successful entry into Mexico and the expansion of our tech hub in Valencia, Spain) and selectively pursuing strategic M&A opportunities.”

Related Companies

Creditas

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Financial inclusion

Keywords

Alternative finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Trending

Related News
Mouro Capital pairs Clikalia and Creditas to create online property platform in Mexico
/retail

Mouro Capital pairs Clikalia and Creditas to create online property platform in Mexico

Santander joins $55 million round in Creditas

Santander joins $55 million round in Creditas

Trending

  1. Top 5 NFT Games Android | NFT Mobile Games - 2022

  2. Mastercard launches virtual card for instant B2B payments

  3. Google seeks banking reset; hires PayPal exec Arnold

  4. Large bank market share falls as digital challengers step up

  5. Huawei taps Curve for mobile payments

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022