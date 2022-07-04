Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Facebook Novi

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Metaverse Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Meta to shut down Novi wallet

Meta to shut down Novi wallet

Meta is officially closing all accounts on its digital wallet, Novi.

Both the Novi app and Novi on WhatsApp will no longer be available, and all accounts will be closed on the 1st of September 2022, with the firm advising all users to withdraw their funds “as soon as possible”. From the 21st of July 2022, customers will not be able to add money to their accounts.

Meta launched the Novi pilot in October of last year, backed by USDP (Pax Dollars) rather than Diem stablecoin, in partnership with Coinbase and Paxos. In recent years, Meta exec Mark Zuckerberg has been grilled by Congress during hearings in efforts to regulate big tech. The Diem project (originally named Libra) was hit by multiple setbacks throughout its existence due to significant attention Facebook was receiving around antitrust concerns.

The closing of Novi can be interpreted as a move away from cryptocurrency for Meta, though there is still an indication that it will use the technology from the financial app in future projects.

A Meta spokesperson stated: “We are already leveraging the years spent on building capabilities for Meta overall on blockchain and introducing new products, such as digital collectibles. You can expect to see more from us in the Web 3.0 space because we are very optimistic about the value these technologies can bring to people and businesses in the metaverse.”

The fall of Novi follows the downturn in crypto trends and indicates an upcoming crypto winter. Recent market conditions have led to multiple crypto firms to lay off employees, such as BlockFi, Coinbase, and Bitpanda.

Related Companies

Facebook Novi

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Metaverse Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Trending

Related News
Meta extends Novi payments trial to WhatsApp
/crypto

Meta extends Novi payments trial to WhatsApp

Facebook pilots Novi, but without Diem
/crypto

Facebook pilots Novi, but without Diem

Trending

  1. Federal Reserve delays ISO 20022 cutover by two years

  2. Australian neobank Volt goes to the wall

  3. Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ

  4. Loss-making neobanks look on with envy as incumbents splurge cash in digital arms race

  5. UK Finance reveals huge rise in APP fraud

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022