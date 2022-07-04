Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Ireland's Money Jar to create 100 jobs

Ireland's Money Jar to create 100 jobs

Money Jar, an Irish fintech that offers a digital current account and financial planning tools, is planning to create 100 jobs over the next two years.

Founded in 2019, Money Jar offers customers an Irish Iban to enable day-to-day transactions online. It also provides a current account to offer cash lodgement and cross-border transfers.

The company, which currently only employees 22 people, says it will create 50 jobs by next July, with another 50 coming by March 2024.

Role will include software engineering, compliance and security, product management and design, marketing, sales, account management and customer support.

[New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, an[New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

