Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Sabadell Nomo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Banco Sabadell sells Nomo stake 18 months after last investment

Banco Sabadell sells Nomo stake 18 months after last investment

Finnish accounting outfit Talenom has announced its acquisition of Nomo from Innocells, the corporate venture arm and digital innovation hub of Banco Sabadell.

Providing SMEs with accounting, account and payment traffic services, Talenom’s purchase of Nomo reinforces its entry into the Spanish micro-SME market.

As a “digital all-in-one” platform, Nomo will help Talenom target Spain’s underserved sector of 6 million micro-SMEs, offering them better control over accounting, finances and tax. The Nomo platform includes solutions for sale invoicing, expense management, bank connectivity and reconciliation, payment accounts and cards, accounting and tax advisory.

Nomo, an inhouse incubated startup of Banco Sabadell, received €2.5 million of investment from the bank in January 2021, and has since added new account and card offerings. Earlier this year Nomo stated that it quadrupled its paying customers in 2021.

Related Companies

Banco Sabadell Nomo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, an[New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Trending

Trending

  1. Federal Reserve delays ISO 20022 cutover by two years

  2. Klarna exec blasts &#39;mind-boggling&#39; Barclays BNPL research

  3. Australian neobank Volt goes to the wall

  4. UK Finance reveals huge rise in APP fraud

  5. Wise challenger Atlantic Money secures EU licence

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022