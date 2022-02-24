Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BBVA Nomo

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Accounting Automated teller machines and network services Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nomo adds current account to SME fintech app

Nomo adds current account to SME fintech app

Nomo, the BBVA-backed fintech platform for the self-employed and SMEs, is adding a current account and virtual card to its offering.

The account, with a Spanish Iban, and virtual Mastercard card lets Nomo users receive and send transfers, pay bills, salaries and taxes by direct debit, make payments by mobile and withdraw cash at any ATM. All these operations are integrated automatically into users’ accounting and admin service.

Nomo already consolidates receipts and invoices, tots up expenses and sales, undertakes account aggregation and reconciles accounting against banking transactions. The app also analyses the quarterly net result of the sole trader and calculates in real-time the tax return payable at the end of the quarter. In addition, it offers an agent management service to file taxes, generate accounting books, as well as unlimited consultancy visits.

Conceived as a BBVA inhouse incubated startup before being spun out, Nomu says that it quadrupled its paying customers in 2021 and now has a 25 person-strong team.

Xavier Capellades, CEO, Nomo, says: "The launch of the Nomo account and virtual Mastercard card completes the value chain that Nomo offers SMEs and the self-employed. We offer them a pioneering integrated digital solution to meet their needs that further streamlines the daily and financial management of their business and allows them to optimise resources, to save time, effort and money and to focus on growing their business."

Related Companies

BBVA Nomo

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Accounting Automated teller machines and network services Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022[Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022

Trending

Trending

  1. Warren Buffett dumps Visa and Mastercard stock, buys Nubank

  2. Amazon reaches global deal with Visa over card fees

  3. Open banking passes five million user milestone

  4. Toucan takes flight with Dragon’s Den investment

  5. Wordline reaches multi-billion dollar deal for terminals business

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?