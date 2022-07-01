Flutterwave names Goldman Sachs MD Gurbhej Dhillon CTO

African payments technology unicorn Flutterwave has appointment former Goldman Sachs managing director Gurbhej Dhillon as chief technology officer.

Dhillon joins Flutterwave from Marcus by Goldman Sachs, where he was the CTO and head of lending engineering. Before that, he was CTO for Goldman Sachs’ investment banking capital markets team.



He joins Flutterwave in the wake of a Series D funding round valuing the company at over $3 billion.



Dhillon is the second recent senior hire from a US giant, following the appointment of American Express's Oneal Bhambani as chief financial officer.



Says Dhillon: "As a leading financial technology company in Africa, Flutterwave is well positioned to capitalise on the global trends in payment digitisation and continue to drive Africa’s digital transformation, creating further opportunities for customers and merchants alike."



Olugbenga Agboola, CEO, Flutterwave, adds:"Gurbhej’s experience and deep expertise in developing financial technology platforms will be instrumental in Flutterwave’s further growth."