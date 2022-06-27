Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Amount lays off 18% of staff

Amount lays off 18% of staff

Digital banking technology provider Amount is the latest fintech to trim its workforce, reducing its headcount by 18%, according to TechCrunch.

Amount provides retail banking and point-of-sale technology to clients including Banco Popular, HSBC, Regions Bank and TD Bank, helping them transition to digital financial services.

Last year it hit unicorn status after raising $100 million in Series D funding, some of which was earmarked to accelerate hiring in the company's product, technology and sales groups. At the time, the company employed about 400 people.

In a statement to TechCrunch, CEO Adam Hughes says: "Due to the current macro-economic environment, we have decided to take some proactive adjustments to ensure Amount’s ability to thrive for years to come."

