Zumo names Clark Povey as head of operations

Zumo names Clark Povey as head of operations

Edinburgh-based cryptocurrency platform Zumo has appointed former Worldpay and Barclays exec Clark Povey as it's new operations director.

Povey has over 20 years’ experience in the financial services and technology sector. After starting his career as an engineer, he worked in leadership positions at Virgin Media, wealth management firm Brewin Dolphin, telecoms giant Three, Barclays and Worldpay. At Barclays, Povey was the head of video banking, helping to drive up the bank's Net Promoter Score by introducing 24/7 video chat capabilities.

In his new role, Povey will be charged with future-proofing Zumo's digital operations to help the company to scale and expand geographically. One of his first tasks will be to work with the head of compliance to implement a new customer onboarding system, establishing a new team to support customers as crypto moves to the mainstream.

Says Povey: “I’m not just digital-first, I’m also operations-first - every operation has a different output, a touchpoint that we can learn from and make improvements immediately. These are the moments that matter - the differentiators that others don’t deliver. And delivering these moments is particularly relevant to crypto, with education and high levels of customer interaction crucial to supporting the continued growth of the sector.”

Povey's appointment follows the recent installment of Jonathan Sepulchre as head of growth, following his achievements at Money Dashboard and Skyscanner, to help spearhead its rapid expansion.

The firm last month also launched Zumo Enterprise, a full-stack B2B ‘Crypto-as-a-Service’ platform for embedding crypto services at financial institutions and fintechs .

