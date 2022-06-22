Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Experian partners Tillful to helps SMEs build credit

Experian partners Tillful to helps SMEs build credit

Tillful, a business credit platform for SMEs, has formed a partnership with Experian to help small firms build stronger credit.

The partnership will allow Tillful users to connect their accounts directly to Experian's business credit reporting system, enabling the bureau to integrate real-time cash flow data into its reports to provide a more accurate understanding of borrower eligibility.

Tillful users also get access to their Experian business credit score at no additional cost, increasing accessibility of their credit data on a regular ongoing basis.

Hiq Lee, president, Business Information Services, Experian, says: "Our work with Tillful will allow us to explore new ways to increase financial access for the businesses that need it most.

The insights that expanded data sources bring commercial lenders could make a positive impact in allowing lenders to open up more opportunities for businesses to grow without taking on additional risk."

