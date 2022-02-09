Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard Highnote

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tillful launches card to help SMEs build credit

Tillful launches card to help SMEs build credit

Tillful, a business credit platform for SMEs, has teamed up with Highnote and Mastercard to launch a credit card.

The Tillful Card aims to help new and emerging businesses as well as underrepresented owners of small firms that have historically been 'credit invisible'.

Cardholders can immediately begin making business purchases online, in-app and at the point of sale using their virtual card. Payment history is reported to credit bureaus to help build business credit quicker

The card also includes a rewards programme, the option for monthly payments compared to fixed daily or weekly payments, and does not require a minimum bank balance requirements for approval.

Highnote will be providing the card issuance infrastructure and program management capabilities as well as supporting embedded banking and payment services.

“Tillful’s core mission is to make the credit ecosystem accessible to the Main Street small businesses who are overlooked for financing opportunities by conventional banks and lenders,” says Ken So, CEO, Tillful.

Related Companies

MasterCard Highnote

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022[Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022

Trending

Related News
Braintree vets bring embedded finance platform out of stealth with $54 million raise
/startups

Braintree vets bring embedded finance platform out of stealth with $54 million raise

ING invests in credit scoring startup Flowcast
/startups

ING invests in credit scoring startup Flowcast

ING invests in machine learning-based credit decisioning startup

25 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. PayPal reveals 4.5 million accounts were ‘illegitimate’, shares plummet

  2. Monzo offers staff three months’ paid leave

  3. Fiserv to buy Finxact

  4. Monzo beats Starling on overdraft requests, claims Built for Mars

  5. UK’s Faster Payments quadruples transaction limit to &#163;1 million

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?