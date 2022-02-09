Tillful launches card to help SMEs build credit

Tillful, a business credit platform for SMEs, has teamed up with Highnote and Mastercard to launch a credit card.

The Tillful Card aims to help new and emerging businesses as well as underrepresented owners of small firms that have historically been 'credit invisible'.



Cardholders can immediately begin making business purchases online, in-app and at the point of sale using their virtual card. Payment history is reported to credit bureaus to help build business credit quicker



The card also includes a rewards programme, the option for monthly payments compared to fixed daily or weekly payments, and does not require a minimum bank balance requirements for approval.



Highnote will be providing the card issuance infrastructure and program management capabilities as well as supporting embedded banking and payment services.



“Tillful’s core mission is to make the credit ecosystem accessible to the Main Street small businesses who are overlooked for financing opportunities by conventional banks and lenders,” says Ken So, CEO, Tillful.