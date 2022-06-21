Recognise Bank hires Deutsche Bank veteran as CTO

Digital SME banking startup recognise Bank has a appointed a ten-year Deutsche Bank veteran as its new CTO.

Sahil Thapa was most recently responsible for strategy execution, business architecture and data, with a focus on loan businesses in the German bank's Corporate and Investment Banking divisions.



In addition to guiding the development of Recognise Bank’s existing and future technology needs, Thapa will also head up the Bank’s newly created innovation team, announced following the latest fundraise of £8.7 million. The team will focus on developing new and existing products and services, as well as creating new revenue streams.



Says Thapa: “Our strategy will be to consolidate and build around Recognise Bank’s existing cloud based digital banking stack and introduce new products and services, while creating seamless integrated experiences for the Bank’s stakeholders - partners, intermediaries, employees and customers. We will leverage data driven analytics to assist decision making and build solutions for customer and business needs. At Recognise Bank, we will use technology, data and our SME banking experience to create products and services that help companies do more business and do it better.”



Recognise Bank recently hit a milestone of £100 million in lending and £95 million in deposits through its range of personal savings accounts and in April launched it first business savings accounts.