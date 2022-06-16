Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Related Companies

Upvest

Upvest

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets Retail banking Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Investment-as-a-Service startup Upvest secures $42 million Series B

Upvest, a Berlin-based startup offering a plug-and-play API for fintechs entering the investment market, has secured $42M in Series B financing led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

Earlybird and ABN Amro Ventures are doubling down as previous Upvest investors, with additional participation of Notion Capital, Partech, 10x Group, Speedinvest and Maximilian Tayenthal of N26.

Upvest, which raised €12 million in its Series A round in 2020, is bidding to transform what it calls the traditional, outdated and regulatory complex securities infrastructure.

Designed as a simple gateway API that is easy to integrate into existing infrastructure, Upvest’s technology enables fintechs to develop and create investment products across a variety of use cases, ranging from crypto trading to fractional investing, while still adhering to European regulations.

Upvest holds BaFin licences for securities,crypto brokerage and custody, and has struck partnership agrements with BNP Securities for custodial services and ABN Amro for payments.

"We appreciate our investors' commitment, particularly in light of the current market environment," says Martin Kassing, founder and CEO of Upvest. "Together with our investors who bring strength to the table in terms of industry expertise as well as internationalisation strategies, we are now ready to open up a new chapter for our company.

"With Upvest, we want to establish Investment-as-a-Service as a new category and become the technical backbone for all fintechs, banks and asset managers that want to offer their end customers safe, affordable and simple access to the capital and crypto market. Since our recent go-live, our API is fully up and running - offering investment products across Europe has never been easier."

