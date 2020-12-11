Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Upvest scores funding for securities API for fintechs

Upvest scores funding for securities API for fintechs

Upvest, a Berlin-based startup offering the first plug-and-play pan-European securities API, has secured €5 million in funding, bringing its Series A to €12 million.

Earlybird has joined the round six months after the initial Series A led by Notion Capital and HV Capital, with participation from Partech.

Upvest is bidding to transform what it calls the traditional, outdated and regulatory complex securities infrastructure.

Designed as a simple gateway API that is easy to integrate into existing infrastructure, Upvest’s technology allows fintechs to develop and create investment products with speed and flexibility, while still adhering to European regulations.

The new funding will help it to incorporate a brokerage bank license into its offering, allowing a move into investment brokerage and traditional securities custody.

Martin Kassing, CEO, Upvest, says: "Upvest is at the forefront of opening up securities trading and custody further. By building a scalable and modular Securities API, we will enable fintechs all over Europe to launch investment products easily."

