News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Singapore banks act to tackle spate of SMS phishing scams

Singapore banks act to tackle spate of SMS phishing scams

Banks in Singapore are set to remove clickable links in emails and text messages sent to retail customers after a spate of SMS phishing scams.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) say that the move, along with a host of other measures, will be put in place within the next two weeks.

Earlier this week, OCBC Bank revealed that nearly 470 customers lost at least $8.5 million in December after scammers posed as the lender and sent SMS's with links to phishing sites to victims.

Yesterday, DBS warned its customers about a similar scam in which an SMS claiming to be from the bank told victims' that their account had been suspended and asked them to click on a link.

OCBC has begun making goodwill payouts to victims but the industry is now taking more proactive measures. In addition to removing links, banks will set a threshold for funds transfer transaction notifications to customers to be set by default at $100 or lower.

There will also be a delay of at least 12 hours before activation of a new soft token on a mobile device, while a notification will be sent to existing mobile numbers or emails registered with the bank whenever there is a request to change a number or address.

