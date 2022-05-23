Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Matchmove acquires e-commerce firm Shopmatic

Matchmove acquires e-commerce firm Shopmatic

Souteast Asian emebedded finance firm MatchMove has acquired e-commerce specialist Shopmatic in a $200 million deal.

MatchMove provides enterprise customers with a set of customisable APIs which can be integrated into their app to offer own-brand digital wallets, in addition to both virtual and physical cards through Visa, Mastercard and WePay. Shopmatic offers small businesses an e-commerce presence, complete with chat, social media, a webstore and automated access to the world’s largest e-marketplaces.

The combined company will enable MatchMove to provide its Banking-as-a-Service capabilities to Shopmatic’s ecosystem of over a million e-commerce SME customers, says Shailesh Naik, CEO, MatchMove.

“Demand for embedded finance and e-commerce is growing extremely fast,” he says. "The acquisition provides a large user base to deploy our financial services, reaching a huge sector of the economy at scale. Enterprise customers can now completely digitalise their supply chains - providing services like supply chain lend."

The Mathmove platform comes with a virtual account, ensuring users receive their daily sales funds, improving receivables and reducing the cost cost of managing payments.

The deal is the first in a series of planned acquisitions for MatchMove, which has grown its presence rapidly across Southeast Asia with customers across Singapore, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam.

