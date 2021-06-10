Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MatchMove

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nityo becomes largest shareholder in MatchMove with $100 million investment

Nityo becomes largest shareholder in MatchMove with $100 million investment

IT services company Nittyo has invested $100 million to acquire a significant equity stake in Singapore-based banking-as-a-service platform MatchMove.

Nityo will become the largest shareholder in MatchMove, valuing the company at $500 million pre-money and $600 million post-money.

The US-based company intends to on-sell MatchMove's BaaS services to its 3000 enterprise clients wordlwide.

Naveen Kumar, founder & CEO of Nityo, comments: “This investment is the foundation of our goal to accelerate worldwide adoption of embedded digital financial services.”

Shailesh Naik, founder & CEO of MatchMove, says: "Nityo brings us everything we need to grow: executive experience in growing and expanding a global tech company, thought leadership, growth capital, large and deep talent pools around the world, and existing relationships with many leading organisations. This investment is game-changing for MatchMove, as it will immediately give us presence in 38 countries, combined with a massive ability to execute and deliver on the rising global demand for digital payments and embedded finance.”

Related Companies

MatchMove

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Engagement Banking: Orchestrating the Customer Experience[Webinar] Engagement Banking: Orchestrating the Customer Experience

Trending

Related News
MatchMove files application for digibank licence in Singapore
/regulation

MatchMove files application for digibank licence in Singapore

Trending

  1. Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

  2. HSBC opens API developer portal

  3. EU announces European Digital Identity and Wallet framework

  4. Bank of England lays down regulatory expectations for stablecoins

  5. American banking lobby hits out at CBDC hype

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud