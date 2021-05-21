Deutsche Bank creates ESG centre in Singapore

Deutsche Bank is setting up an environmental, social and governance (ESG) centre of excellence in Singapore.

The German bank says the centre will work across all business divisions, focusing on execution of ESG transactions, new product development, and advisory services, including sharing of global best practices with Asian regulators and regional bodies.



In addition, it will look to be at the nexus of ESG and fintech to develop new products addressing gaps in the market, including impact monitoring, data management and payments to un-banked communities.



Kamran Khan, head, ESB, Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank, says: "By establishing this ESG Centre of Excellence in Singapore, we aim to set standards for evidence-based, data-driven transactions which can substantiate ESG impact and support sustainable growth."



Gillian Tan, assistant MD, development and international, MAS, adds: said: "The Centre of Excellence will leverage innovation to accelerate Asia’s transition to a sustainable future. The COE’s goal to facilitate industry knowledge transfer will help to deepen the pool of specialized talent and capabilities in Singapore."