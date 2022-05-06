Flagstone appoints 10x’s Leda Glyptis and Monzo’s Meri Williams to board

UK cash deposit platform, Flagstone, has announced the addition of fintech heavyhitters Leda Glyptis and Meri Williams to its board of directors, ahead of planned Series B funding in 2023.

Currently serving as chief client officer at 10x, Glyptis is a cloud-native core banking provider, previously holding senior roles at 11:FS, Qatar National Bank, consulting firm Sapient, and BNY Mellon.



Williams has experience in scaling technology firms such as Monzo, MOO, Proctor and Gamble, and more recently, Healx. Currently, Williams works as a CTO coach and tech advisor to various companies, through micro-consultancy ChromeRose. She is also chair of The Lead Developer conference, a trustee at UK-based LGBTQ+ rights charity, Stonewall, and a published author.



Simon Merchant, CEO, co-founder, Flagstone comments: “The strength, commitment, and diversity of our team at all levels will be key for us to meet our growth targets. As an organisation we continue to prioritise the development of our team and to value diversity across our business. I am looking forward to working with both Leda and Meri to deliver growth for Flagstone and the best experience for our clients.”



Glyptis says: “I am excited to be joining Flagstone at such a critical and exciting moment in its growth trajectory. Particularly excited to be joining a fantastic executive team and board, and look forward to sharing my experience and being part of the next part of this journey.”



Williams adds: “I am delighted to be joining Flagstone’s board, to share my experience of scaling fintech businesses and my technical leadership expertise. It’s an exciting time for a brilliant business, and I’m pleased to have the chance to be a part of it.”



Recently, Flagstone completed a funding round, partnering with WealthClub and Volution. The funding, together with the expansion of its board, looks to ensure Flagstone drives further growth in its business ahead of a planned Series B fundraise round in 2023.