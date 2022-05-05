Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Apple CNote

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Apple deploys $25 million to entrepreneurs via social good fintech CNote

Apple deploys $25 million to entrepreneurs via social good fintech CNote

As part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, Apple has committed $25 million to eradicate systemic racism in the US and empower entrepreneurs of colour.

California-based fintech CNote has already funnelled a round of insured deposits to mission-driven financial institutions such as Education Credit Union in Texas, First Southwest Bank in Colorado, and Kaua‘i Federal Credit Union in Hawai‘I, to name a few.

With the CNote platform providing deposits across a network of vetted financial institutions, it aims to plug a gap for corporate and other institutional investors that want to support financially underserved communities, while generating returns on cash allocations.

CNote moves client deposits into FDIC- and NCUA-insured accounts across the wide network of institutions, including community development financial institutions (CDFIs), low-income designated (LID) credit unions, and minority depository institutions (MDIs).
These committed funds increase the deposit base of mission-driven banks and credit unions that serve low- to moderate-income people as well as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of colour) communities.

This helps fuel affordable housing and small business loans, providing an alternative to predatory lending. Apple, and others such as Mastercard, PayPal and Netflix, which are also part of the CNote initiative, receive quarterly reports with details on which institutions have received deposits and the populations benefiting from investments.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social Initiatives, says: “We’re committed to helping ensure that everyone has access to the opportunity to pursue their dreams and create our shared future. By working with CNote to get funds directly to historically under-resourced communities through their local financial institutions, we can support equity, entrepreneurship and access.

Catherine Berman, CEO of Cnote, adds: “Corporations have an enormous opportunity to help communities across the U.S. thrive by changing the way they manage their cash reserves, and we’re excited to see Apple at the forefront of this emerging trend. Through our platform, we have already started moving Apple deposits into low-income communities and communities of color.”

Related Companies

Apple CNote

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration

Trending

Related News
EC slaps Apple with antitrust charge over NFC payments
/regulation

EC slaps Apple with antitrust charge over NFC payments

Apple Pay most popular payments app with US teens
/predictions

Apple Pay most popular payments app with US teens

Apple looks to bring payment processing in-house - Bloomberg

31 Mar

Apple quietly acquires Credit Kudos for $150 million

23 Mar

Big Tech and fintechs extend grip on financial services - FSB

21 Mar

Barclaycard adds Apple Pay support to virtual expense card

02 Mar

Trending

  1. EC slaps Apple with antitrust charge over NFC payments

  2. Fed begins real-time payments pilot

  3. Santander launches global blockchain challenge

  4. Citi launches Sepa instant payments in Europe

  5. Mastercard links employee bonuses to ESG goals

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger