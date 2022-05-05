Ukrainian refugees connected with UK tech jobs by Fintech Without Frontiers

Fintech Without Frontiers – an industry led-initiative created by Ozone API – has launched a bid to connect Ukrainian refugees with career opportunities in the UK fintech space.

Working to fuel growth within the UK fintech sector by harnessing displaced tech talent, Fintech Without Frontiers is already supported by firms such as Moneyhub, RegAlytics, Allica Bank, Monese, Acin, Muse Finance, Ordo, Bloom Money, The Payments Association, Open Banking Excellence (OBE), and Innovate Finance.



Huw Davies, co-founder and chief commercial officer, Ozone API, comments: “It's heart-breaking to see the situation unfolding in Ukraine. We wanted to do something, but we can’t write big cheques like major corporations can. What we can do is hire talent. There are many more businesses like us in the fintech sector, so we felt we could do something positive by creating a collective and working together to expose all the growth opportunities in the industry to the displaced talent when they start to rebuild their lives.”



Ukraine is a place of strong tech talent and innovation, which is being funnelled by Fintech Without Frontiers to the UK’s flowering fintech sector, which received investment of $37.3 billion in 202 - up from $5.2 billion in 2020.



Samantha Seaton, CEO, Moneyhub, says: “We have all watched in horror and disbelief at the events unfolding in Ukraine. It’s heart-breaking, and we’ve been looking for ways in which we can help those displaced in practical and immediate ways. The answer lies in collaboration.”



“It’s touching to see the sector come together to create Fintech Without Frontiers so that those feeling conflict have a real opportunity to find employment in an exceptionally high-growth industry,” Seaton continued. “Displaced individuals need to be able to rebuild their lives and careers for a more stable future, and there is a huge opportunity for the fintech sector to help them do just that and have a positive impact.”



Helen Child, founder, OBE, added: “We believe in the true power of community and see the collective good collaboration brings. Fintech thrives on talent, creating so many opportunities that can be resourced by Ukrainian refugees and providing new perspectives for employers, hope and opportunity for the brave hearted Ukrainians, who have already taught us so much.”



Companies that support Fintech Without Frontiers sign its manifesto and provide work opportunities that can be carried out remotely or with visa support. The manifesto includes pledges to provide fair compensation, undertake an appropriate recruitment process, and work sensitively with candidates who may be interviewing in a second language or have endured trauma during the invasion.



To discover more roles within the UK tech sector, visit Finextra Jobs, here.