Chainalysis raises $100m

Blockchain analysis company Chainalysis has joined the unicorn club thanks to a $100 million Series C funding round led by Addition.

Existing investors Accel, Benchmark, and Ribbit joined the round, the proceeds of which will be used by American-based Chainalysis for international expansion.



Chainalysis provides data, software, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions, and insurance and cybersecurity companies in over 50 countries, helping them to ensure cryptocurrency compliance.



Since extending its Series B in July, the company has increased its number of customers by 65%, hired nearly 50 new staffers and opened offices in Tokyo and Singapore.



"Chainalysis is the financial regulatory platform for the future of digital assets" says Lee Fixel, founder, Addition. "The firm's data, technology, and network are foundational to the blockchain ecosystem."