Bink appoints executives from HSBC and Visa as it expands into new markets

Loyalty app Bink has appointed two executives from HSBC and Visa as the business capitalises on investments from Lloyds and Barclays and expands into Australia.

Earlier this year, Lloyds Banking Group followed Barclays in becoming a shareholder in Bink, which links consumers' payment cards with the loyalty schemes of participating retailers.



The seven-year old company has signed up a number of prominent high street retailers, including Harvey Nichols, Iceland and the Japanese food chain Wasabi, since its launch.



Following the recent appointment of Tim Gittins - formerly of M&S, Ocado and Moto - as chief revenue officer, Bink is fruther strengthening its senior management team with the arrival of HSBC's Jose Jimenez Mancha as chief commercial officer (pictured).



Mancha joins Bink following a five year stint at HSBC, most recently as global head of sales and distribution business development, leading a global business development transformation team to accelerate the digitalisation of the bank. Prior to this, Mancha spent seven years at American Express, rising to the position of head of business strategy and fintech partnerships.



Speaking about his new role, Mancha says: “I am delighted to join Bink and am exceptionally inspired by the way the business is reinventing loyalty for the future. I look forward to working with such a talented team and to expanding internationally whilst continuing to develop our strong relationships with Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group.”



Mancha is joined by Marty Kerr, who will guide the business expansion into Australia as regional head Asia Pacific. Kerr has extensive experience in leadership roles across Lloyds Bank, American Express and most recently Visa, where he was country manager for New Zealand & South Pacific and the Asia Pacific regional head for pricing and interchange.



Mike Jordan, Bink CEO, comments: “Jose and Marty are pivotal to our plans to scale the Bink business in 2022. Their individual expertise will significantly support in accelerating our growth as we bring on our new banking partners in the UK as well as new markets like Australia..”