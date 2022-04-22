Binance unveils then ditches emoji that looks like swastika

Crypto exchange Binance has been forced to quickly abandon a new Twitter hashtag emoji after followers pointed out its resemblance to a swastika.

The new Binance emoji is a literal swastika pic.twitter.com/lCOuWuPnyF — mann0000.eth 🦇🔊 (@nftshare) April 20, 2022

Well that was obviously really embarrassing.



We’re not sure how that emoji got through several layers of review without anyone noticing, but we immediately flagged the issue, pulled it down, and the new emoji design is being rolled out as we speak. — Binance (@binance) April 20, 2022

On 20 April - Hitler's Birthday - Binance tweeted "The emojis have been missed dearly, but we're back" before adding a series of hashtags with the new 'hashflag' image.A hashflag is an emoji which companies can pay Twitter to get automatically added whenever certain hashtags are used.Twitter users quickly pointed out the resemblance to the swastika, an ancient symbol embraced by Nazi Germany.Binance deleted its tweets, writing that the situation was "obviously really embarrassing".