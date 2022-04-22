Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Binance

Retail banking

Marketing
Binance unveils then ditches emoji that looks like swastika

Crypto exchange Binance has been forced to quickly abandon a new Twitter hashtag emoji after followers pointed out its resemblance to a swastika.

On 20 April - Hitler's Birthday - Binance tweeted "The emojis have been missed dearly, but we're back" before adding a series of hashtags with the new 'hashflag' image.

A hashflag is an emoji which companies can pay Twitter to get automatically added whenever certain hashtags are used.

Twitter users quickly pointed out the resemblance to the swastika, an ancient symbol embraced by Nazi Germany.

Binance deleted its tweets, writing that the situation was "obviously really embarrassing".

Binance

Retail banking

Marketing
