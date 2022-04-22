Finastra hires Isabel Fernandez to lead lending biz unit

Finastra has appointed former ING Bank board member Isabel Fernandez as EVP for the company’s lending business unit.

Joining in May, Fernandez will be part of Finastra’s recently expanded leadership team as the company pivots to a ‘Business Unit’ led model.



At ING she was global head of wholesale banking, overseeing growth in lending, financial markets and transaction services, including payments and cash management.



Simon Paris, CEO, Finastra, says: "We are thrilled that Isabel is joining us on our journey towards being ecosystem orchestrators for Banking-as-a-Service and the future of financial services software."