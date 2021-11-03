Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Singapore loyalty platform ShopBack buys BNPL startup hoolah

Singapore-based loyalty platform ShopBack is to acquire local buy now, pay later startup hoolah.

Launched on 1 March 2018, and active in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, hoolah offers shoppers three interest-free installment payments at over 2,000 merchant sites.

With ShopBack support, hoolah will accelerate its growth with a platform to extend its BNPL offering to over 8,000 merchants and 30 million shoppers across nine markets in the Asia-Pacific.

“We see significant synergies between ShopBack’s and hoolah’s product lines. Together as one, we unlock value by providing a broader platform of new capabilities and services for shoppers and merchants alike,” says Henry Chan, co-founder and CEO of ShopBack. “Shoppers get the best deals and rewards, and more flexible payment options, on a single platform. Merchant partners can access a large pool of high-intent shoppers, and achieve higher conversions and basket sizes. Our best-in-class technology and rich transaction data will enable us to further accelerate the development of the BNPL sector across the Asia-Pacific.”

