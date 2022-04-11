Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Copper raids Bank of America for new prime talent

London-based digital asset startup Copper has hired a team of executives from Bank of America to help build a prime brokerage offering.

Michael Roberts will lead the new team, bringing the best part of two decades’ experience to his new role, joining from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was a managing director and Emea head of the bank’s prime platform.

Roberts will be joined by former BAML directors Adam Groom and Paul Barham, who most recently led relationship management and product development, respectively, for BAML’s prime platform in Emea. Supporting the senior team are Ben Carr and Ross Budgen, who add expertise in product development, account management and analytics.

Founded in 2018, Copper provides a gateway into the crypto asset space for institutional investors by offering custody, trading, and settlement solutions across 450 crypto-assets and more than 45 exchanges. The company's flagship product is ClearLoop, a framework that connects the universe of exchanges in one secure trading loop — with real-time settlement across multiple networks.

Reporting to Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, chief revenue officer at Copper, the new hires will work on Copper’s prime infrastructure offering, which supports prime brokers that want to offer crypto trading to clients

Michael Roberts, Copper.co's newly annointed head of Prime, says: “I have watched Copper from afar for some years now and been continuously impressed at the speed and quality of the solutions they bring to market. Boris and the team understand the technology institutional investors want and need to pursue crypto strategies. I thoroughly look forward to being on board and combining our collective experience as Copper embarks upon its next phase of growth.”

