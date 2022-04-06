Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe Fast

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
One-click checkout startup Fast shuts down

One-click checkout startup Fast shuts down

Fast, an online checkout startup that had raised $124.9 million in funding, has crashed and burned after reporting minimal revenues in its second year of operation.

Launched in September 2020, Fast's flagship product was designed to overcome the problem of shopping card abandonment by enabling consumers to complete purchases with a single click on any browser, platform or device.

Billing itself as a trailblazer for one-click checkout, Fast last raised a $102 million Series B led by Stripe in January 2020 at a valuation of $580 million.

At the time, Fast said that it would double down on product expansion, move into markets outside of the US and double its employee count to 200 by the end of the year.

The expansionist strategy led to a high cash burn rate which, combined with a six-figure turnover and limited fundraising options, forced the company to liquidiate its operations.

Fast reported its demise on Twitter
Fast CEO Domm Holland has had a chequered career as a startup founder. His previous startup Tow.com.au, which pitched itself as 'the Uber of towing', went belly-up in what at least one person told the news outlet NPR was a “disaster”. NPR’s article reported that Tow.com was dead in the water after “a multimillion-dollar billing dispute with the Australian state government over towing and impounding fees led to the startup’s liquidation in 2018.”

Related Companies

Stripe Fast

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022

Trending

Related News
Stripe leads $102m funding round for one-click shopping startup Fast
/startups

Stripe leads $102m funding round for one-click shopping startup Fast

Trending

  1. Bank of Italy bans N26 from onboarding new customers over AML failings

  2. Klarna launches open banking business unit

  3. Apple looks to bring payment processing in-house - Bloomberg

  4. UK watchdog takes on card schemes

  5. Metaverse economy could hit $13 trillion by 2030 - Citi

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale