Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Cards fraud Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
IBM introduces real-time AI for transaction processing

IBM introduces real-time AI for transaction processing

IBM is harnessing the power of real-time AI to help banks analyse for fraud during transactions on a "massive scale".

Credit card fraud continues to plague consumers around the world, costing the industry $32 billion last year.

Banks have been hampered in their efforts to tackle the problem because running deep-learning models at scale in real-time has not been possible due to latency issues, meaning detections models are only run on less than 10% of high-volume transactions.

Big Blue claims to have solved this with IBM z16, which brings together AI inferencing, via its IBM Telum Processor, with highly secured and reliable high-volume transaction processing. The technology can process 300 billion inference requests per day with just one millisecond of latency.

For consumers, this could mean reducing the time and energy required to handle fraudulent transactions on their credit card, while for merchants and card issuers it could mean a reduction in revenue loss as consumers avoid false declines.

IBM says z16 is also the industry's first quantum-safe system, underpinned by lattice-based cryptography.

Ric Lewis, SVP, IBM Systems, says: “IBM is the gold standard for highly secured transaction processing. Now with IBM z16 innovations, our clients can increase decision velocity with inferencing right where their mission critical data lives.”

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Cards fraud Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Closing the Innovation Gap: The Race to Real-Time Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale[New Impact Study] ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

Trending

Related News
HSBC joins IBM's Quantum Accelerator programme
/wholesale

HSBC joins IBM's Quantum Accelerator programme

SAP jumps aboard IBM Cloud for Financial Services.
/cloud

SAP jumps aboard IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

Trending

  1. Bank of Italy bans N26 from onboarding new customers over AML failings

  2. Goldman Sachs to buy pension robo-advisor NextCapital

  3. Klarna launches open banking business unit

  4. Apple looks to bring payment processing in-house - Bloomberg

  5. UK watchdog takes on card schemes

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale