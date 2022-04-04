Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Kalifa to steer creation of new UK Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology

Kalifa to steer creation of new UK Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology

A steering committee has been established to develop the remit for a new Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology in the UK.

The creation of the CFIT was a key recommendation of the 2021 Kalifa Review of UK Fintech. HM Treasury gave the green light to the project in the 2021 Spending Review, allocating £5 million to the fund its creation

The new private sector-led organisation is tasked with "bringing together experts from across the ecosystem - including finance and tech - to identify and address barriers and opportunities for UK fintech".

The steering committee overseeing the project will be chaired by Ron Kailifa and includes representatives from regional fintech clusters. HM Treasury, the Financial Conduct Authority, and the City of London Corporation are also represented.

The Committee will meet monthly to thrash out the short and long-term objectives of the Centre, to draw up a business plan and to consider long-term funding options.

