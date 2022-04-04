Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
Moneybox

Wealth management

Retail banking

Findex
Moneybox raises £35 million

Moneybox raises £35 million

British savings and investment app Moneybox has raised £35 million in a funding round led by Fidelity International Strategic Ventures ahead of a second crowdfunding campaign in early May.

Launched in 2016, Moneybox began life as a way for users to invest the spare change from daily card purchases into a Stocks & Shares ISA.

It has since added a range of saving and investment products and ways to set money aside, recently hitting £2.9 billion in assets from more than 800,000 customers.

The new round, which included backing from existing investors as well as new investor Polar Capital, brings the total amount of funds raised to date, to £95.1 million.

Since its last £30 million Series C fundraise in July 2020, assets under management have more than tripled, and the Moneybox staffing roster has doubled to 300 people.

The 2020 round was also supported by a crowdfund campaign which raised £7 million from over 16,500 investors in less than 48 hours. Moneybox is hoping to repeat the trick with a forthcoming campaign beginning next month on Crowdcube.

Moneybox

Wealth management

Retail banking

Findex
