Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Moneybox

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wealth management

Keywords

Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Moneybox raises &#163;30m

Moneybox raises £30m

British savings and investment app Moneybox has raised £30 million in a Series C funding round led by Eight Roads and CNP and joined by Breega.

Launched in 2016, Moneybox began life as a way for users to invest the spare change from daily card purchases into a Stocks & Shares ISA.

It has since added a range of saving and investment products and ways to set money aside, recently hitting £1 billion in assets from more than 450,000 customers.

The new funding, which was completed at double the valuation of a 2018 Series B round, will help Moneybox build on its product offering, invest in new technology and scale its 120-strong team.

The company is also inviting people to pre-register for its first crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube.

Ben Stanway, co-founder, Moneybox, says: "Securing this funding enables us to continue to build the products, tools and technology to help people achieve their goals easily - whether it’s buying a house, saving for retirement or just a rainy day."

Related Companies

Moneybox

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wealth management

Keywords

Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?, [New Paper] Is Request to Pay th[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Trending Stories

Related News
Moneybox launches Open Banking integration with Santander

Moneybox launches Open Banking integration with Santander

Moneybox adds £14M to coffers

Moneybox adds £14M to coffers

Monzo opens API to spare change app Moneybox

20 Feb 2018

Spare change investment startup MoneyBox launches

31 Aug 2016

Digital savings startup Moneybox raises $3 million

13 Jan 2016

Trending

  1. Barclays to launch digital wealth management service

  2. HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services

  3. Lloyds to add subscription management to mobile app

  4. Fintech startup Lanistar raises &#163;15 million

  5. Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank

Research
See all papers »
How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?