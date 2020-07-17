Moneybox raises £30m

British savings and investment app Moneybox has raised £30 million in a Series C funding round led by Eight Roads and CNP and joined by Breega.

Launched in 2016, Moneybox began life as a way for users to invest the spare change from daily card purchases into a Stocks & Shares ISA.



It has since added a range of saving and investment products and ways to set money aside, recently hitting £1 billion in assets from more than 450,000 customers.



The new funding, which was completed at double the valuation of a 2018 Series B round, will help Moneybox build on its product offering, invest in new technology and scale its 120-strong team.



The company is also inviting people to pre-register for its first crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube.



Ben Stanway, co-founder, Moneybox, says: "Securing this funding enables us to continue to build the products, tools and technology to help people achieve their goals easily - whether it’s buying a house, saving for retirement or just a rainy day."