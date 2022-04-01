Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Payment Systems Regulator

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK watchdog takes on card schemes

UK watchdog takes on card schemes

The UK's Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has put the card schemes on notice that it is investigating their fees and how to help merchants get better deals, including by promoting the alternative of account-to-account payments.

Setting out its plans for 2022/23, the PSR has again raised concerns about the "high card fees" that merchants pay to Visa and Mastercard, noting that they have risen "significantly" in recent years.

The watchdog says it has sent information requests about the levels and structure of these fees and will proceed based on the information gathered.

While considering the long-term approach, it could roll out short-term measures, including "price caps on scheme fees or cross-border interchange fees".

Meanwhile, the PSR is also looking to remove barriers to the uptake of A2A retail payments, which it says can provide a "credible" alternative to the card schemes.

It will investigate whether the commercial incentives for banks, intermediaries and merchants are there to support greater use of A2A payments and what it can do to increase uptake and promote competition with cards.

The PSR is also working with the CMA, FCA and Treasury on the future of open banking regulation, which will play a major role in A2A payments uptake.

Elsewhere, the regulator says it will work with other agencies to ensure people have access to cash and to develop guidelines and regulation on the cryptoassets, stablecoins and CBDCs. It is also working to tackle the rising threat of APP fraud.

Chris Hemsley, MD, PSR, says: "We’ll continue to act swiftly and decisively to make sure that consumers and businesses are protected, and to promote innovation and competition where it counts."

Read the full report:Download the document now 3.9 mb (PDF File)

Related Companies

Payment Systems Regulator

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Closing the Innovation Gap: The Race to Real-Time Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Trending

Related News
Closed loop and A2A payments set to take a bite out of card schemes
/payments

Closed loop and A2A payments set to take a bite out of card schemes

Lloyds signs first retailer for A2A payments API
/payments

Lloyds signs first retailer for A2A payments API

UK payments regulator to probe card acquiring market

24 Jul 2018

Banks may have to reimburse customers who fall victim to push payment fraud

07 Nov 2017

Trending

  1. Bank of Italy bans N26 from onboarding new customers over AML failings

  2. Banking as a service gaining unstoppable momentum

  3. Anonymous dumps 28GB of data stolen from Russian central bank

  4. Chase makes a splash in UK savings market

  5. Goldman Sachs to buy pension robo-advisor NextCapital

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale