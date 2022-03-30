Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Cross River Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cryptocurrency Payments

Keywords

Cards Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Cross River scores $620m funding round

Cross River scores $620m funding round

Cross River, a US provider of core infrastructure and embedded technology to fintech and crypto companies, has raised $620 million in a round co-led by Eldridge and Andreessen Horowitz.

Funds and accounts advised by T Rowe Price Investment Management, Whale Rock and Hanaco Ventures joined the round, which values Cross River at more than $3 billion.

Founded in 2008, Cross River provides dozens of firms - including Affirm, Coinbase and Stripe - with embedded payments, cards, lending and crypto offerings through its real-time, proprietary API-based core.

Recently, the firm has particularly focused on the crypto sector, teaming up with blockchain data platform Chainalysis to boost its risk management offering.

The new funding will be used to expand an 800-strong team, international expansion, and building strategic partnerships.

Gilles Gade, CEO, Cross River, says: “The quality of the investor group and size of our latest funding make this a landmark transaction in the financial technology arena, and will enable us to accelerate the growth of Cross River as the foundation of modern finance.”

Related Companies

Cross River Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cryptocurrency Payments

Keywords

Cards Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?[New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?

Trending

Related News
Cross River expands crypto services with Chainalysis
/regulation

Cross River expands crypto services with Chainalysis

Cross River Bank secures $100 million in new funding for fintech play

Cross River Bank secures $100 million in new funding for fintech play

Trending

  1. Banking as a service gaining unstoppable momentum

  2. Anonymous dumps 28GB of data stolen from Russian central bank

  3. Chase makes a splash in UK savings market

  4. Bank of Italy bans N26 from onboarding new customers over AML failings

  5. Revolut gears up for Brazilian launch

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale