Cross River expands crypto services with Chainalysis

Cross River, a US provider of core infrastructure and embedded financial technology to fintech companies, has teamed up with blockchain data platform Chainalysis to expand its crypto services.

Cross River has taken advantage of the crypto industry's need for banking and payments services, signing up exchanges, NFT marketplaces and wallet providers, helping them to scale quickly.



Now the firm is wrapping Chainalysis's technology into its core infrastructure to boost risk management for its clients involved in crypto.



The deal involves the Chainalysis KYT real-time transaction monitoring system; the Chainalysis Reactor investigations software; and the Chainalysis Kryptos risk management software for financial institutions.



Luca Cosentino, head, digital assets, Cross River, says: “Cross River is simplifying crypto and making it accessible to all. Our partnership with Chainalysis demonstrates our commitment to innovation while prioritizing compliance and maintaining consumer trust.”