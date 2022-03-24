Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Cross River Bank Chainalysis

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking Retail banking Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Cross River expands crypto services with Chainalysis

Cross River expands crypto services with Chainalysis

Cross River, a US provider of core infrastructure and embedded financial technology to fintech companies, has teamed up with blockchain data platform Chainalysis to expand its crypto services.

Cross River has taken advantage of the crypto industry's need for banking and payments services, signing up exchanges, NFT marketplaces and wallet providers, helping them to scale quickly.

Now the firm is wrapping Chainalysis's technology into its core infrastructure to boost risk management for its clients involved in crypto.

The deal involves the Chainalysis KYT real-time transaction monitoring system; the Chainalysis Reactor investigations software; and the Chainalysis Kryptos risk management software for financial institutions.

Luca Cosentino, head, digital assets, Cross River, says: “Cross River is simplifying crypto and making it accessible to all. Our partnership with Chainalysis demonstrates our commitment to innovation while prioritizing compliance and maintaining consumer trust.”

Related Companies

Cross River Bank Chainalysis

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking Retail banking Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
Chainalysis: North Korean hackers stole $400m worth of digital assets in 2021
/crypto

Chainalysis: North Korean hackers stole $400m worth of digital assets in 2021

CommBank pilots crypto service for customers with Gemini and Chainalysis
/crypto

CommBank pilots crypto service for customers with Gemini and Chainalysis

Cross River Bank secures $100 million in new funding for fintech play

07 Dec 2018

Trending

  1. EPI abandons plan for Visa and Mastercard rival as member banks quit

  2. Santander punished for forcing customers to use mobile phones

  3. Mastercard partners HSBC to bring new B2B payments option to the UK

  4. Apple quietly acquires Credit Kudos for $150 million

  5. CMA writes to Barclays and Lloyds over open banking API breaches

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale