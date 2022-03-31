Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury raises $50m

Payments orchestration platform Modern Treasury has topped up its Series C funding round with an extra $50 million from SVB Capital and Salesforce Ventures.

The new money comes on top of the $85 million announced in October, valuing the company at more than $2 billion.

Built for businesses of all sizes, Modern Treasury helps companies to move, monitor and reconcile payment flows across multiple payment rails and banks from a single platform.

Founded in 2018, the firm's customers now reconcile more than $2.8 billion per month using the platform, up from $00 million a month 18 months ago - a near 30-fold increase.

Katie Thiry, MD, Salesforce Ventures, says: “Modern Treasury is bringing needed innovation to the business-initiated payments space, which will help companies move money with confidence.”

Modern Treasury

