Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Modern Treasury

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Modern Treasury hits $2 billion valuation

Modern Treasury hits $2 billion valuation

Payments orchestration platform Modern Treasury has hit a $2 billion valuation after raising $85 million in Series D funding.

Built for businesses of all sizes, Modern Treasury helps companies to move, monitor and rconcile payment flows across multiple payment rails and banks from a single platform.



The company has experienced startling growth, from $10M per month two years ago, to $100M last fall, to over $2 billion per month today.

The latest funding round was led by Altimeter Capital, with participation from Benchmark, Quiet Capital, and other existing investors.

"We plan to use the capital to integrate more closely with our partner banks and invite more leading banks to work with us, expand our product footprint and deepen the products we offer, and add to our incredible team" states the company in a blog post. "We’re building on recent momentum in all three areas. Last month we shared that Shruthi Murthy joined us as our head of engineering and we opened our San Francisco office. Earlier this year, we launched our Ledgers product, partnered with Silicon Valley Bank, and added support for Global Payouts."

Related Companies

Modern Treasury

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How can Payments Innovation supercharge the Customer Experience?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services[New Impact Study] Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Trending

Trending

  1. Over 100,000 banking jobs to disappear in next five years - Wells Fargo

  2. Chase taps 10x for UK digital bank

  3. Microsoft rolls out financial services cloud

  4. Fiserv to create 2000 new jobs at New Jersey campus

  5. Monzo abandons plan to acquire US banking licence

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity