Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BNP Paribas Kayrros

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BNP Paribas joins €40 million funding round in climate data outfit Kayrros

BNP Paribas joins €40 million funding round in climate data outfit Kayrros

BNP Paribas, the French Public Investment Bank Bpifrance and the European Investment Bank have joined a €40 million funding round in climate data and analytics startup Kayrros.

The funds will support Kayrros’ geospatial detection technologies, which analyse satellite images and other data to assess the climate impacts resulting from economic activity. Kayrros’ measurements help private and public sector organisations manage climate risks, implement low-carbon transition strategies, achieve critical sustainability goals and transparently communicate their progress.

Antoine Rostand, Kayrros president, says: “This funding brings together several fields of relevance to Kayrros, starting with the public sector represented by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Bpifrance through French Tech Souveraineté. Opera Tech Ventures, the VC arm of BNP Paribas group, brings best-in-class expertise from the financial industry, a sector not previously represented by Kayrros investors, as we address the sector’s growing demand for climate data."

Adrien Muller of Bpifrance, comments: “The availability of reliable near real-time climate data is a strategic advantage for a country's energy security, sustainability and economic growth. Relying in part on public data from the European Space Agency, Kayrros and its partners have built a toolbox to fight global warming, the adoption of which must be accelerated. It is in this capacity that Bpifrance supports this operation."

Related Companies

BNP Paribas Kayrros

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2022 - From Innovation to Execution[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2022 - From Innovation to Execution

Trending

Related News
JPMorgan, BNP Paribas invest in Saphyre
/markets

JPMorgan, BNP Paribas invest in Saphyre

More banks join blockchain-based carbon marketplace
/sustainable

More banks join blockchain-based carbon marketplace

BNP Paribas equips staff with 'passport to sustainable finance'

24 Mar 2021

Trending

  1. HSBC buys virtual plot of land in the metaverse

  2. Santander punished for forcing customers to use mobile phones

  3. EPI abandons plan for Visa and Mastercard rival as member banks quit

  4. Mastercard partners HSBC to bring new B2B payments option to the UK

  5. CMA writes to Barclays and Lloyds over open banking API breaches

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale