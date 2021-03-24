Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
BNP Paribas equips staff with &#39;passport to sustainable finance&#39;

BNP Paribas equips staff with 'passport to sustainable finance'

BNP Paribas has launched an internal training programme for all of its 200,000 employees worldwide to help raise their awareness of the environmental, financial and social issues resulting from climate change.

Dubbed We Engage, the programme explains the role that all staff can play in the move to sustainable finance, both internally and with the bank's customers.

The training is delivered through a series of digital modules available in several languages dealing with the multiple challenges associated with sustainable finance, each made up of a video presentation and then a quick quiz. The modules include key figures on social and environmental problems and highlight sustainable financing solutions that the bank has put in place with its partners and customers in order to address these issues.

Among the topics addressed by the four modules already launched are the integration of ESG criteria into investments, support for financial inclusion, microfinance institutions, green bonds, and support for the social and solidarity economy.

Antoine Sire, director of company engagement, BNP Paribas, says: "More than ever, the future of our businesses relies on our ability to guide our clients towards a low-carbon economy and greater social inclusion. Developing the necessary expertise for this transition is a priority for BNP Paribas."

