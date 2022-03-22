Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Finleap founders raise €100 million for fintech venture fund

Finleap founders raise €100 million for fintech venture fund

Founded by Ramin Niroumand and Michael Hock of finleap fame, embedded/capital has closed on a €100 million venture fund aimed exclusively at early-stage fintech startups.

Hock and Niroumand aim to bring their experiences in running German fintech incubator finleap to bear as they scout for a new generation of fintech founders with a focus on embedded finance, digital assets & infrastructure, and enterprise grade SME platforms.

States Niroumand: ”We continue doing what we love most: Helping founders in the most critical stages to succeed. The Berlin fintech ecosystem has made incredible progress over the last few years, and it's exciting that the new generation of fintechs can build on the platforms created. For us, embedded/capital is the logical next step to coach this generation of founders.”

He says embedded/capital will support the growing number of European startups 'embedding' financial services as core parts of their business models, particularly at pre-seed and seed stages with initial investments of up to €4 million.

The fund has already invested in six companies, including pliant, Nelly & bezahl.de, totalling almost €10M initial investments before first closing of the fund.

Hock says: “We are proud to have raised money from top-tier institutional investors next to very successful entrepreneurs and founders. This is the right time to launch a fund of such size just dedicated to the fintech ecosystem in Europe. Our domain expertise will enable us to support new ventures over their entire life cycle plus bring in established relationships with all key stakeholders in the overall financial industry.”

[New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?

