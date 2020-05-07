Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Related Companies

solarisBank FinLeap

Retail banking

Start ups

Mobile & online banking
Finleap launches white label mobile banking app

Finleap launches white label mobile banking app

German fintech factory finleap connect has launched a white label mobile banking application that firms can quickly roll out with their own name and branding.

The 'Digital Bank' app enables a completely digital account opening process as well as mobile banking and card management.

The product is based on the full banking license and the APIs for digital bank accounts and payment cards of another German fintech player, solarisBank.

Liechtenstein-based insurtech The Prosperity Company has already signed up for the white label product to help it expand its range of services.

Frank Kebsch, CEO, finleap connect, says: "Digital Bank is by no means a challenger bank, rather an extension of the existing product range to include banking functionalities in the context of, for example, someone’s life situation, the specifics of a particular industry, the regional context, or even a business transaction - this is called contextual banking.

"It is precisely this addition that is relevant for different providers, even for completely new target groups and industries."

solarisBank FinLeap

Retail banking

Start ups

Mobile & online banking
