Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of America Citi Credit Suisse JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Start ups People

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives Reference data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wall Street players launch syndicated loan platform

Wall Street players launch syndicated loan platform

Some of the biggest banks on Wall Street are backing a new syndicated loan platform, called Versana, that is aiming to bring transparency, efficiency and velocity to the $5 trillion market.

Founding members JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citi and Credit Suisse say the platform should launch later this year, led by fixed income veteran Cynthia Sachs.

The syndicated loan market is expected to see significant growth, thanks to rising inflation. But, says Versana, the fragmented and inefficient nature of the current market ecosystem - settlement times average more than 20 days - often results in frustration among participants, significant additional costs and operational challenges.

The new venture aims to address this by digitally capturing agent banks' reference data directly from its source on a real-time basis. In addition to providing greater transparency into loan level details and lender portfolio positions, Versana will streamline workflows and lower costs, says a statement.

Says Sachs: "Versana is backed by some of the biggest players and is being built by industry veterans with decades of experience working in the loan ecosystem. We know first-hand the challenges that exist today and are passionate about fixing the market's inefficiencies and inherent risks, setting it up for accelerated growth for years to come."

Related Companies

Bank of America Citi Credit Suisse JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Start ups People

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives Reference data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2022 - From Innovation to Execution

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Credit Suisse

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native[Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native

Trending

Related News
Finastra signs three more banks to blockchain-based syndicated loan community

Finastra signs three more banks to blockchain-based syndicated loan community

BBVA conducts DLT-based syndicated loan deal

BBVA conducts DLT-based syndicated loan deal

Banks drive ahead with blockchain project for syndicated loans market

31 Mar 2017

Trending

  1. HSBC buys virtual plot of land in the metaverse

  2. Online retailers warned of lost sales as SCA comes into effect

  3. FCA orders closure of all UK crypto ATMs

  4. Deutsche Bank report warns of fallout from Russia&#39;s Swift ban

  5. Small World appoints Khalid Fellahi as CEO

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale