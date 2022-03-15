Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Northern Ireland bids to cement status as fintech hub

Northern Ireland bids to cement status as fintech hub

Fintech leaders from across the UK will gather in Belfast next week for the first ever Northern Ireland Fintech Symposium.

Hosted by FinTech NI, the symposium follows the launch of the NI FinTech Sector Strategy, which revealed that fintech now contributes £392 million to the economy, with the potential to create thousands more jobs and generate over £25 million in Foreign Direct Investment in the next three years.

The event will examine the areas where work is required to realise that ambition and supercharge the sector here, including connecting SMEs with investors, addressing barriers to skills and talent, and developing new funding networks for young fintechs.

Taking place on Wednesday 23 March in Belfast City Centre, the summit will also focus on the need for national connectivity as the UK continues to cement its position as a globally recognised fintech hub and examine progress in meeting the Kalifa Review targets for UK fintech.

Representatives from other leading UK fintech clusters, including Scotland, the West Midlands, and the North of England, will address delegates at the conference. The event will also hear from Innovate Finance, the independent industry body for fintech in the UK.

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register nowNextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Trending

Related News
New fintech envoy appointed for Northern Ireland

New fintech envoy appointed for Northern Ireland

Government appoints Wales and Northern Ireland fintech envoys

Government appoints Wales and Northern Ireland fintech envoys

Trending

  1. White House lays out ground rules for digital assets

  2. Mastercard class action suit moves closer to trial as billions more pounds added to claim

  3. Online retailers warned of lost sales as SCA comes into effect

  4. Swift ban extended to Belarus

  5. FCA orders closure of all UK crypto ATMs

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale