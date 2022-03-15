Northern Ireland bids to cement status as fintech hub

Fintech leaders from across the UK will gather in Belfast next week for the first ever Northern Ireland Fintech Symposium.

Hosted by FinTech NI, the symposium follows the launch of the NI FinTech Sector Strategy, which revealed that fintech now contributes £392 million to the economy, with the potential to create thousands more jobs and generate over £25 million in Foreign Direct Investment in the next three years.



The event will examine the areas where work is required to realise that ambition and supercharge the sector here, including connecting SMEs with investors, addressing barriers to skills and talent, and developing new funding networks for young fintechs.



Taking place on Wednesday 23 March in Belfast City Centre, the summit will also focus on the need for national connectivity as the UK continues to cement its position as a globally recognised fintech hub and examine progress in meeting the Kalifa Review targets for UK fintech.



Representatives from other leading UK fintech clusters, including Scotland, the West Midlands, and the North of England, will address delegates at the conference. The event will also hear from Innovate Finance, the independent industry body for fintech in the UK.