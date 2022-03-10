Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
After mass Zoom firing, Better.com lays off another 3000 employees

Better.com, the digital mortgage outfit that caused uproar last year after its CEO fired 900 employees in a single Zoom call, is laying of another 3000 staffers.

The company has confirmed that it is axing around a third of its 9000 employees, based in the US and India.

In a note to all staff, Better's interim president Kevin Ryan says: "As you know, the residential real estate market has been changing rapidly, and our entire industry is facing a dramatic drop in origination volume due to rising interest rates."

In contrast to CEO and founder Vishal Garg's infamous mass Zoom call, Ryan says that all affected employees will be contacted personally.

However, according to TechCrunch, some of those let go got the news early when their severance appeared in their payroll account.

The firm is also promising a minimum of 60 working days of cash severance payments, extended medical benefits, and help with finding new employment.

While Ryan broke the news of the latest job cuts, Garg is still with Better, returning in January after taking time off following the Zoom debacle, despite more details emerging about his volatile behaviour, with staffers reporting inappropriate language and a culture of fear.

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 10 March, 2022, 17:33

 Between Zoom Mortgage and Zillow large amounts of investor equity is going down the drain. It seams neither had a real business plan. If they did they did not have measurable goals and metrics to control hiring and an investing.

