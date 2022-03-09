Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UK Finance

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK Government acts on online advert scams

UK Government acts on online advert scams

The UK Government has confirmed that a new legal duty will be added to the Online Safety Bill requiring the largest and most popular social media platforms and search engines to prevent paid-for fraudulent adverts appearing on their services.

An initial version of the Online Safety Bill disappointed banks, regulators and campaigning organisation by pledging to legislate againt user-generated scams only, and not paid-for adverts.

The change will improve protections for internet users from the potentially devastating impact of fake ads, including where criminals impersonate celebrities or companies to steal people’s personal data, peddle dodgy financial investments or break into bank accounts.

Security minister Damian Hinds says: "The changes that we are announcing today mean that online and social media companies will have to acknowledge these issues and take robust action to combat the scourge of online fraud, and take more responsibility to protect their users from this high-harm crime. Innocent victims must not be taken advantage of and conned online by fraudsters."

The regulator Ofcom will set out further details on what platforms will need to do to fulfil their new duty in codes of practice. This could include making firms scan for scam adverts before they are uploaded to their systems, measures such as checking the identity of those who wish to publish advertisements, and ensuring financial promotions are only made by firms authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

David Postings, UK Finance chief executive welcomed the move: " We strongly welcome the government’s announcement that it will expand the scope of the Online Safety Bill to include advertising on social media and search engines. UK Finance, alongside a number of other bodies, has long been calling for the government to make this change."

Separately, the government is launching a consultation on proposals to tighten the rules for the online advertising industry. This would bring more of the major players involved under regulation and create a more transparent, accountable and safer ad market.

Related Companies

UK Finance

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >

Comments: (2)

Ray Wilson
Ray Wilson - Montran - London 09 March, 2022, 14:411 like 1 like

This is long overdue butnonetheless a welcome step forward. Social media platforms need to respect their users and not adopt a Caveat Emptor approach. 

Report abuse
Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune 10 March, 2022, 16:07Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

After witch hunting banks with Open Banking, APP Scam, and other regulations for so long, I'm glad the regulators are shifting their focus to other industries. I wish they fulfill my long standing wish for mandating that Amazons and LinkedIns of the world to share customer data with banks and other third parties.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?[New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?

Trending

Related News
FCA says Online Safety Bill should cover paid advertising on social media site
/security

FCA says Online Safety Bill should cover paid advertising on social media site

UK Online Safety Bill lets social media giants off the hook
/security

UK Online Safety Bill lets social media giants off the hook

Coalition urges UK government to add scams to Online Safety Bill

07 May 2021

Trending

  1. NatWest preps for live roll out of variable recurring payments

  2. White House lays out ground rules for digital assets

  3. Crypto remains divisive amid Russia&#39;s invasion of Ukraine

  4. UK merchants warned to get ready for imminent SCA

  5. Merchants bid to block looming interchange fee hikes

Research
See all reports »
Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022