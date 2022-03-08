Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank forge telco-bank partnership

Bharti Airtel has struck a deal with India’s Axis bank to roll out a range of financial services products to its 340 million customers.

For Bharti Airtel, the collaboration will see the introduction of a co-branded credit card, instant loans and buy now pay later offerings, while Axis Bank will leverage Airtel’s suite of digital services such as its C-PaaS platform - Airtel IQ which spans voice, messaging, video, streaming, call masking and virtual contact centres - and various cyber security services.



Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel says: “Airtel is building a formidable financial services portfolio as part of its endeavor to offer world-class digital services to its customers. Through this win-win telco-bank partnership, Airtel customers will get access to Axis Bank’s world-class financial services portfolio and exclusive benefits, while Axis Bank will benefit from Airtel’s strong digital capabilities and deep distribution reach.”



Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Axis Bank adds: “This one of its kind collaboration will help widen the access to credit and various digital financial offerings from Axis Bank for Airtel’s 340 million customers. On the other hand, we will leverage Airtel’s widespread reach and services ranging from mobility and DTH to utility bill payments, offering our customers the opportunity to maximise value, while also aiding the digital economy exponentially.”

